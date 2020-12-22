ATLANT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 174.6% against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $28.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00353800 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

