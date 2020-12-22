ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,026.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $17,026.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00353800 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

