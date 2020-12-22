Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 37786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52.

Leslie’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.