Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 37786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

