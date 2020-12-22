Metacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $76.02 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $76.02 million and approximately $30,908.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00354575 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

