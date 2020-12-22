HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €78.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.12 ($74.25).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

HEI traded down €1.72 ($2.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.06 ($69.48). 789,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €66.44 ($78.16). The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.