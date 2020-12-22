Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $383.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

Intuit stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.81. 52,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.21. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $380.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intuit by 28.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

