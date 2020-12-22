Helex Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Helex token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. Helex has a total market capitalization of $8,880.78 and approximately $3,547.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helex has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00054021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00358160 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002350 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

