The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in The Unilever Group by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Unilever Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Unilever Group by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Unilever Group
The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
