Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $70.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kellogg by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after buying an additional 955,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

