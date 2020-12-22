BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $9.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 746,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,368,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 760,132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

