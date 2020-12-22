Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $75.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.40.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $796,819.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,567 shares of company stock valued at $55,775,022 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 35.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $5.66 on Tuesday, hitting $111.27. 26,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $105.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

