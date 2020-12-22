Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.48

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.48 and last traded at $125.07, with a volume of 31424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.12.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $111,714.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,402 shares of company stock worth $20,653,683 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 90,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

