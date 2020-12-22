Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.74

Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 344159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$176.06 million and a P/E ratio of -17.95.

Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) Company Profile (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

