Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

