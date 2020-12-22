Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,096,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,071,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,273,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 644,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 605,716 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 18,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

