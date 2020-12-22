Brokerages Set Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) PT at $25.00

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of SMLP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,055. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $52.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $12.29. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.70 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

