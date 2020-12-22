Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0002

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $199,733.61 and approximately $14,844.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00359155 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

