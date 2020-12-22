Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.75. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,879,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,073,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,858,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,449,000. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

