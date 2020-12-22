Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 45.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $297,358.45 and approximately $2,598.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $51.55 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 356.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.