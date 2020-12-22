HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $726.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.02 or 0.99996380 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00054857 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,838,553 coins and its circulating supply is 259,703,403 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

