CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $207,585.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00353933 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00030607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002382 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

