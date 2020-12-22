Analysts Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) PT at $5.00

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 14,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $300.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 933,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.