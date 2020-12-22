Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $221.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,068. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $242.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

