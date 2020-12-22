Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In related news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $307,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $162,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 127,515 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $8,535,854.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,425,964 shares of company stock valued at $313,034,533 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 148.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 146.7% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.