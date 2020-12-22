Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $89.76

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.82.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. 67,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $859,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $30,076,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,589 shares of company stock worth $38,006,762. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 105,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

