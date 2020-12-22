LiquidApps Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,808.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $1,808.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001510 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,049,936,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,707,714 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.