Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $101.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.37.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,443. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,056. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

