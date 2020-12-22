Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,673 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,837% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,124,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 953,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,845,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 545.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 288,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 243,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,740,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. 147,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,466. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.