DAD Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $851,736.00 (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00356995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD Chain is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.