Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDAX and Exrates. Patron has a market capitalization of $818,339.31 and approximately $25,645.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00140027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.00724492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00176434 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00376981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00070307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN, CoinBene, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.