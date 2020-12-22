Lead Wallet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,829.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $522,165.18 and approximately $2,829.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

