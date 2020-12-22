RAMP One Day Volume Hits $372,684.00 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. RAMP has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $372,684.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00726113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00176704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00377114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00106429 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,026,308 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

