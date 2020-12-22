Brokerages Set Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Target Price at $39.76

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYND. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYND stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.34. 13,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,906. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -353.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

