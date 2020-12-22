Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,545 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 217,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

