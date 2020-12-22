Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce $16.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.11 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $19.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.64 billion to $64.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.41 billion to $69.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.37. 168,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,761,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.