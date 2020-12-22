Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $11.45

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CRLBF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

