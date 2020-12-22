MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,623. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $645.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $59,834.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,415,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,279,188.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,302 shares of company stock worth $1,346,255. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

