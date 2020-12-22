Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $30.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,929,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. NIO has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Equities analysts expect that NIO will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,233,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NIO by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 240,537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,559,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

