Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Noir has traded up 104.4% against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $389,991.48 and $747.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00141129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00727181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00177823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00376312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00070883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00106904 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,394,345 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

