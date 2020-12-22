Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kamada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

KMDA stock remained flat at $$6.40 during trading on Thursday. 6,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,976. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

