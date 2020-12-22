Force Protocol Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00361988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

