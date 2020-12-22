Upfiring Achieves Market Cap of $858,265.40 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Upfiring has a market cap of $858,265.40 and approximately $75,486.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00054200 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002419 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004788 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003680 BTC.

UFR is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

