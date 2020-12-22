GeoCoin (GEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,269.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. GeoCoin has a market cap of $817,713.84 and approximately $2,269.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00472814 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,390.64 or 0.99986372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005805 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003066 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

