Primas (PST) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $664,159.38 and approximately $3.90 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00472814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

