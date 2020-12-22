FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) & Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) Financial Comparison

Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Isomet has a beta of -19.39, indicating that its stock price is 2,039% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.48, indicating that its stock price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.4% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Isomet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Isomet and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isomet N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isomet and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isomet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 52.30 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -8.29

Isomet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Isomet and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isomet 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 1 3 0 0 1.75

FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 86.09%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Isomet.

Isomet Company Profile

Isomet Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells acousto-optic (AO) devices, RF electronics, and optical sub-systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers AO navigation products, including modulators, frequency shifters, deflectors, tunable filters, Q-switches, special function devices, fiber optic couplers, and standard AR coatings; and electronics navigation products, such as modulator drivers, deflector drivers, AOTF drivers, Q-switch drivers, frequency sources and amplifiers, and custom electronics, as well as accessories. Isomet Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Springfield, Virginia.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, and Germany. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

