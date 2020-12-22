Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Harmonic posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 456,982 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 88.5% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 614,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 39.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

