Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) (ASX:RNO) Insider Ronald (Ron) Dewhurst Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) (ASX:RNO) insider Ronald (Ron) Dewhurst bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$180,000.00 ($128,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.07.

Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) Company Profile

Rhinomed Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of consumer and medical devices worldwide. It identifies, acquires, and commercializes nasal stent delivery technologies. The company's product portfolio includes Turbine for enhanced breathing in sports; Mute, an anti-snoring device; and Pronto for nasal congestion and sleep disturbance issues.

