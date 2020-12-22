Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Summit Materials (SUM)

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2020 – Summit Materials is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

12/11/2020 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Summit Materials is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

11/18/2020 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,863. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,176,000 after purchasing an additional 763,921 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 352.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 873,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 680,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

