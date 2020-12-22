Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Summit Materials (SUM)

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/18/2020 – Summit Materials is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “
- 12/11/2020 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/8/2020 – Summit Materials is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2020 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “
- 11/18/2020 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “
Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,863. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,176,000 after purchasing an additional 763,921 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 352.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 873,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 680,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000.
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.