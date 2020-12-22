Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MURGY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.94. 29,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.97.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

